The four-time Tour de France champion finished 111th, three minutes and 46 seconds behind the leader.

Ewan's victory came after beating Sam Bennett of Ireland in a sprint to the top of Hatta Dam - a stage he also won last year.

Video - Ewan storms to victory on Stage 2 of UAE Tour 01:46

Pascal Ackermann lost the lead after being dropped with Froome, and is now second overall.

Meanwhile, Groupama-FDJ rider Arnaud Demare is third overall in the general classification.

Britain's Adam Yates finished the stage in eighth while Mark Cavendish was 124th.

Video - Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour 01:07

Stage 2 results

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) 4hrs 18mins 16 secs

2. Sam Bennett (Ire)

3. Arnaud Demare (Fra)

4. Diego Ulissi (Ita)

5. Rick Zabel (Ger)

6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita)

7. Luka Mezgec (Slo)

8. Adam Yates (GBR)

9. Tadej Pogacar (Slo)

10. David Gaudu (Fra)

Overall standings after stage 2

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) 7hrs 47mins 19secs

2. Sam Bennett (Ire)

3. Arnaud Demare (Fra)

4. Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus)

5. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)

6. Luka Mezgec (Slo)

7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita)

8. Rick Zabel (Ger)

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned)

10. David Gaudu (Fra)