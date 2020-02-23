Froome finished safely in the bunch on Stage 1 as Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) edged the opening sprint.

The Team Ineos rider missed eight months after suffering multiple fractures in a crash in June, leaving him in intensive care and facing a lengthy rehabilitation.

"It feels good, it feels really good. It’s a great feeling to be back in the bunch and there were so many riders coming up to me and saying it was good to see me back," he told a bunch of reporters, including Cycling News.

"I showed that it was possible to come back after so long. It’s still a way to go until I’m back to the level I was at but the first feelings were really good. It felt good to just have a race number on, have my elbows out again, and be fighting in the bunch. It feels good to be a bike racer again."

Video - "A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton 02:27

Froome was blown from his bike after taking one hand off the handlebars to blow his nose during a reconnaissance ride at the Criterium de Dauphine. He was travelling at over 50kph.

He missed the Tour de France, watching as teammates Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas secured a one-two, as he focused on recovering for the 2020 season and a potential fifth yellow jersey.

"To be honest I was really excited this morning," Froome added. "It felt like being a neo-pro again. I don’t know… it was only eight months out but it felt like longer."