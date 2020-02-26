The win represents the Dutchman’s third win of the season after the 26-year-old sprint specialist picked up two wins on his way to points classification success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

“This one is really nice because all the sprinters are here,” said Groenewegen.

“The team did a very good job for the last 3km, and then we made a move – I had a really strong lead out and then I was in position to get past [Sam] Bennett.”

Video - ‘It is Groenewegen all the way!’ – Groenewegen seal Stage 4 triumph 03:23

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made up the podium with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) fourth and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), winner of Stage 2, in fifth.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead having finished safely in the peloton.

STAGE FOUR RESULTS

RIDER TEAM TIME GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates " ACKERMANN Pascal BORA - hansgrohe " BENNETT Sam Deceuninck - Quick Step " EWAN Caleb Lotto Soudal " GROVES Kaden Mitchelton-Scott " MARECZKO Jakub CCC Team " VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits " BARBIER Rudy Israel Start-Up Nation " WALSCHEID Max NTT Pro Cycling "

GC STANDINGS