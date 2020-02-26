Getty Images

Groenewegen holds off Gaviria to seal Stage 4 win

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) held off a late surge from Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to win Stage 4 of the UAE Tour.

The win represents the Dutchman’s third win of the season after the 26-year-old sprint specialist picked up two wins on his way to points classification success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

“This one is really nice because all the sprinters are here,” said Groenewegen.

“The team did a very good job for the last 3km, and then we made a move – I had a really strong lead out and then I was in position to get past [Sam] Bennett.”

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made up the podium with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) fourth and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), winner of Stage 2, in fifth.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead having finished safely in the peloton.

STAGE FOUR RESULTS

RIDER TEAM TIME
GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13
GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates "
ACKERMANN Pascal BORA - hansgrohe "
BENNETT Sam Deceuninck - Quick Step "
EWAN Caleb Lotto Soudal "
GROVES Kaden Mitchelton-Scott "
MARECZKO Jakub CCC Team "
VIVIANI Attilio Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "
BARBIER Rudy Israel Start-Up Nation "
WALSCHEID Max NTT Pro Cycling "

GC STANDINGS

RIDER TEAM TIME
YATES Adam Mitchelton-Scott 16:46:15
POGAČAR Tadej UAE-Team Emirates 01:07
LUTSENKO Alexey Astana Pro Team 01:35
GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 01:40
MAJKA Rafał BORA - hansgrohe "
HERRADA Jesús Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 02:05
KELDERMAN Wilco Team Sunweb 02:06
ULISSI Diego UAE-Team Emirates "
KONRAD Patrick BORA - hansgrohe "
DUNBAR Eddie Team INEOS "

