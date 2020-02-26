Getty Images
Groenewegen holds off Gaviria to seal Stage 4 win
Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) held off a late surge from Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to win Stage 4 of the UAE Tour.
The win represents the Dutchman’s third win of the season after the 26-year-old sprint specialist picked up two wins on his way to points classification success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
“This one is really nice because all the sprinters are here,” said Groenewegen.
“The team did a very good job for the last 3km, and then we made a move – I had a really strong lead out and then I was in position to get past [Sam] Bennett.”
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made up the podium with Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) fourth and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), winner of Stage 2, in fifth.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retains the overall lead having finished safely in the peloton.
STAGE FOUR RESULTS
|RIDER
|TEAM
|TIME
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:16:13
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|"
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|"
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|"
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|"
|GROVES Kaden
|Mitchelton-Scott
|"
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|"
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|"
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|"
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|"
GC STANDINGS
|RIDER
|TEAM
|TIME
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:46:15
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|01:07
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|01:35
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|01:40
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|"
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|02:05
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|02:06
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|"
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|"
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|"