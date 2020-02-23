Video - Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage 02:48

Dylan Groenwegen finished like a rocket but the line came too soon and he had to settle for fourth.

The race, which saw Chris Froome return to action for the first time since his crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last year, was the first of seven in the UAE Tour and saw the peloton ride 148km from The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah to the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

"It was a really hectic and nervous sprint in which I was jumping from one guy's wheel to another one," Ackermann said.

"I was swimming from one guy to the next one but when I saw my chance I told myself to go...I surprised them by starting my sprint with 300 metres to go."

Froome finished back in 115th position but was just delighted to get around safely.

"It feels good to be a bike racer again," Froome said.