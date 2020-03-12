The team had been given the all-clear to leave at the beginning of March but opted to remain as a precaution after the final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled.

More than 600 people on the UAE Tour had initially been quarantined in their hotels in Abu Dhabi at the end of February after the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced that there were two suspected cases of the coronavirus among Italian staff members from a participating team. It later emerged that both members tested negative for the virus.

Now, having spent two weeks under precautionary observation, Team Emirates has made the decision to return home from the UAE.

A statement said: "With the negative results of the third and final block of testing and the quarantine period now at an end, the Emirati team have decided to return to Europe.

"This observation period was necessary to be sure of non-contagion for negative riders and staff, and also to allow the time to show the positive results of the others. These measures were to protect the health of loved ones at home, fellow teammates and the wider cycling community.

"The cases that have proved positive in the meantime will remain in the UAE, where they will remain in the best of care in hospital. Their health is good and under control.

"For privacy reasons, no further details will be released at this time."