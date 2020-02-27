UAE Tour cancelled over coronavirus, say teams

"We have taken note of the cancellation of the UAE Tour due to the occurence of the coronavirus," the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team said on their Twitter feed.

"We wish all the people involved the very best, awaiting further developments."

In another Twitter message, the Astana team said: "It is reported that @uae_tour is cancelled due to the situation with coronavirus However, we are waiting for the official communication from the organization of the race."

There was no immediate word from the race organisers.