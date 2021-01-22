Chris Froome will make his Israel Start-Up Nation debut in the UAE Tour at the end of February.

The four-time Tour de France winner is making his way back to full fitness and is currently at a warm-weather camp in California.

Tour de France Froome: I am not done yet – I want a fifth Tour title 19/01/2021 AT 17:13

The 35-year-old had been earmarked to make his debut in the Vuelta San Juan in Argentina, but that was pulled from the schedule on account of coronavirus concerns.

As such, his debut will come a month later than originally planned - in what is shaping up to be a hot race.

Froome’s fellow Brit Adam Yates will also take in the UAE Tour, in what will be his first start for Ineos Grenadiers following his move from Mitchelton-Scott.

Yates has Grand Tour aspirations this year, but he will not be the headline act as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar will be in the field alongside Froome.

The team is happy with how Froome is getting on in California and are excited about him making his debut.

“Chris has been making great progress in California, rehabilitating from his injuries,” the team’s manager Kjell Carlstrom said on ISN's official website. “We are excited to see him racing soon.”

Froome: I am not done yet – I want a fifth Tour title

The UAE Tour runs from February 21-27.

Tour de France Froome on comeback: One leg is weaker than the other 19/01/2021 AT 09:41