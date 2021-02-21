Mathieu van der Poel claimed the first stage of a wind-affected opening day at the UAE Tour, where Britain’s Adam Yates had a solid start.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider took advantage after many of the top sprinters were caught up in crosswinds earlier in the stage.

The Dutchman got the better of David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to take victory from a 23-man group, three weeks after he secured the cyclo-cross world title. It was his first ever bunch sprint win at WorldTour level.

Britain’s Adam Yates is among the early contenders in the general classification, with many dropping out of the running because of the harsh conditions. The Ineos Grenadiers rider is among a group 13 seconds off Van der Poel.

But Chris Froome, on his debut for Israel Start-Up Nation, was among the big names who effectively had their chances of success ended early, finishing over eight and a half minutes back, with Emanuel Buchmann and Vincenzo Nibali among the others who struggled.

“Today was very windy and a very hard race”, said Van der Poel at the finish.

“After the intermediate sprint a big group went away, and I was able to catch them. It was a really hard race - I know that I can finish it off in the sprint, but I didn’t expect it at all.

"It’s really nice to begin the road season with a win.”

The second of seven stages, a time trial at Al Hudayriat Island Cycle track, takes place on Monday.

Chris Froome struggled with cross-winds on his debut for Israel Start-Up Nation Image credit: Getty Images

