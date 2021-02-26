Sam Bennett stormed to a second win at the 2021 UAE Tour as he took another impressive victory on Stage 6 at Palm Jumeirah.

The Irishman, who also triumphed on Stage 4 at Al Marjan Island on Wednesday, was in electric form yet again as he sprinted to another fine win.

Bennett had just too much for sprint rivals Elia Viviani of Italy and Germany's Pascal Ackermann, who completed the top three.

"It feels amazing. Again, I wouldn't have done it without my team-mates today,” Bennett said when interviewed after the stage.

"I think the more sprints we do together, the better we're getting. It's becoming more second nature.

"It's just about repeating the same thing and making decisions in the final.

We're really getting to know each other and we're pretty much nailing it at the minute.

In the race for the general classification, Tadej Pogacar consolidated his overall lead as the Tour de France champion came through in 24th place.

Britain's Adam Yates, who is 45 seconds adrift of the 22-year-old Slovenian, finished in 23rd, just ahead of Pogacar.

But the day belonged to Bennett, who earlier in the week reached the landmark of securing his 50th career win.

Stage 6 results

1. Sam Bennett (Ire) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:32:23

2. Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

4. David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates

6. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos

7. Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange

8. Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

9. Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM

10. Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep

General classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 20:41:49

2. Adam Yates (GB) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45

3. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:12

4. Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:54

5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:56

6. Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47

7. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 0:02:49

8. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:03

9. Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:23

10. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:40

