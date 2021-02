Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 cycling video -'I timed it very well' - Vingegaard on 'very, very big' Stage 5 win

Jonas Vingegaard reacts after he won the fifth stage as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) extends his overall lead by taking second on the podium. Britain's Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) has it all to do with two flat stages left. You can watch the final stages of the UAE Tour on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:52, 86 views, 2 hours ago