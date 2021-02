Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 cycling video - 'Perfect sprint' - Sam Bennett nails finish to claim win on Stage 6

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Sam Bennett claimed his second stage victory of the 2021 UAE Tour with a stunning sprint on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island. Elia Viviani (Cofidis) finished second with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after an extended sprint which the Irishman took in very fine fashion to back up his Stage 4 win.

