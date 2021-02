Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 - Highlights: Caleb Ewan takes final stage as Tadej Pogacar wins overall title

Catch up with the highlights of the final stage of the UAE Tour as Tadej Pogacar takes the title and Caleb Ewan the final stage.

an hour ago