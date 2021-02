Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 - Highlights: Filippo Ganna crushes field to win Stage 2 ITT

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) blew away the rest of the field to take victory in the UAE Tour time trial second stage, while Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) went top of the general classification on a dramatic day.

00:05:42, 36 views, 3 hours ago