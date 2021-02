Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 - 'What happened there?' - Antonio Tiberi suffers freak crash at time trial finish

Trek-Segafredo are looking into what caused the young Italian to lose control of his bike in the closing moments of his Stage 2 time trial effort at the UAE Tour. Tiberi suffered “multiple abrasions” and needed stitches in his right knee, but while he is otherwise fine, the injuries were enough to pull out of the final five days of the event.

