Trek-Segafredo is investigating what it has described as a “bizarre” incident at the UAE Tour, after Antonio Tiberi’s crash near the finish line of the Stage 2 time trial forced him to withdraw from the race.

The young Italian looked to be in control until the closing moments of his effort, with his bike leaning one way before he tried to regain control, only to fall off the other way and skid over the line to record his time - which ended up being the 19th best of the day.

Tiberi, a former junior world champion who was making his WorldTour debut, was taken to hospital after suffering what the team has described as “multiple abrasions across the sides of the body at multiple points”. The 19-year-old needed stitches in his right knee.

Although the American outfit has described his condition as “fine”, having returned to the team hotel, his injuries were significant enough to step away from the final five stages of the event.

A spokesperson for Trek-Segafredo told cyclingnews that crash was “bizarre” and that staff are looking into what could have caused it.

The third stage is taking place today in the mountains near Al Ain, in the east of Abu Dhabi.

