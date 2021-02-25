Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 5 of the UAE Tour following a tense finale on Thursday.

At the top of the final climb, the 24-year-old Danish rider claimed the biggest win of his career. With a very late attack 500m from home, he passed Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko en route to a brilliant victory.

Lutsenko, who was in the breakaway all day, failed to finish inside the top 10 as he ran out of gas.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) sprinted away from the pack to finish second, extending his overall lead to three seconds over Adam Yates (Ineos-Grenadiers), who came third with his team unable to split the group. The race concludes with two flat stages.

"I think I timed it quite well," Vingegaard said afterwards.

"I was thinking it was going a bit easy in the peloton at that point, they were slowing a bit down, and I was thinking maybe I can try. And then I saw him in front on the road. I think he did a last effort to keep me behind.

“Luckily for me I was able top catch and also to beat him in the sprint."

He added: “It’s very big for me. It’s my first victory this season. I’m very proud of it and also for the team it’s the first victory so I’m really happy.

“For me personally it’s nice to show I can be there with the best. I suffered a bit the other day on the first climb so I’m glad I could show the level.”

Stage 5 results

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) – Jumbo-Visma, 4:19:08

2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) - UAE Team Emirates +3

3. Adam Yates (GBR) - INEOS Grenadiers

4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo +5

5. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +6

6. Nicholas Schultz (AUS) Team BikeExchange

7. Sepp Kuss (USA) - Jumbo-Visma +8

8. Wout Poels (NED) - Bahrain Victorious

9. Ben Hermans (BEL) - Israel Start-Up Nation

10. Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA)- AG2R - Citroën Team

General classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) - UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26

2. Adam Yates (GBR) - INEOS Grenadiers +45

3. João Almeida (POR) – Deceuninck-Quick-Step +1:12

4. Chris Harper (AUS) - Jumbo – Visma +1:54

5. Neilson Powless (USA) - EF Education – Nippo +1:56

6. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN) - Trek – Segafredo +2:47

7. Damiano Caruso (ITA) - Bahrain Victorious +2:49

8. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) - Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:03

9. Rubén Fernández (ESP) - Cofidis +4:23

10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) - Deceuninck - Quick-Step +6:40

