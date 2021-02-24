Ireland’s Sam Bennett won a thrilling bunch sprint to secure his 50th professional win on Stage 4 of the UAE Tour, with Tadej Pogacar retaining his 43-second lead in the general classification.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider held off young Dutchman David Dekker (Team Jumbo-Visma) and experienced challengers Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis), who came second, third and fourth respectively on Al Majan Island.

Bennett made his break on the inside line, with Ewan opting for the longer way round, a move which cost him a possible win, while Dekker finished hot on the wheel of the Irishman.

Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had a straightforward day in the pack, preserving his overall advantage at 43 seconds from Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

“It’s really good. I was really nervous before the sprint, it was my first bunch sprint of the season, but yeah I just followed the guys, they did a fantastic job each one of them," said Bennett.

I was really proud to finish off the job today. Today’s my 50th professional win, so it’s really nice to get that first win of the season, I just want to thank my team-mates for the great job they did today.

“I could see that they were kind of going to the right, the right side of the road was the shortest line and I just couldn’t risk going up and having to hit the anchors, so I had to go the long way round but I could carry enough speed.”

Thursday’s fifth stage is back in the mountains which lasts 170km (just over 105 miles).

