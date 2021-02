Cycling

UAE Tour cycling 2021 - Tadej Pogacar pounces to deny Adam Yates win on Stage 3

Slovenia’s Tour de France champion held off a challenge from Britain’s Adam Yates to sprint past the defending champion to win Stage 3, increasing his advantage at the top of the general classification at the UAE Tour to 43 seconds. You can watch the race on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

