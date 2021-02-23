Tadej Pogacar beat Britain’s Adam Yates in a sprint finish to win Stage 3 at the UAE Tour, extending his general classification lead to 43 seconds.

The Tour de France champion (UAE Team Emirates) caught the INEOS Grenadiers rider, who looked to have a slight lapse in concentration, in the closing moments to take victory in the mountain stage.

Cycling Ganna on top in UAE Tour time trial, Pogacar takes GC lead YESTERDAY AT 13:01

Yates has jumped up to second in the overall standings ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who is over a minute behind Pogacar.

Despite the victory, and time advantage, Pogacar insists the race is not won yet: “No, it’s still four stages (to go), anything can happen.

There’s one more climb, it’s going to be a hard battle until the end.

Pogacar was delighted with the win and said he executed his game plan to perfection.

“I knew exactly the sprint, what I needed to do, I started early and because (there are) two corners, the guy behind - it’s hard to pass, so it was an advantage to sprint first.

“We wanted the win, we got one, it was a really tough day, kind of stressful but the team did a super, super good job.

We stayed in the right spots all the race and the guys set the pace, all I had to do was respond to attacks, it was super hard, but I’m super happy to win.

Wednesday’s stage is one for the sprinters and lasts 204km (approx. 127 miles).

---

UAE Tour Van der Poel claims first stage of UAE Tour, Froome struggles in wind YESTERDAY AT 17:12