Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) edged out Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to win the final stage of the UAE Tour.

The Australian skipped by Bennett in the final sprint to deny him a third stage win just before the finish line, recording a time of 3:18:29.

Ewan said post-race: "We came here to win a stage. My last few stages were quite average. There was a bit of pressure on me to have a good result today and the team went above and beyond.

They did such a great job. I got to the end there in good shape and it allowed me to do a good sprint in the end.

Tadej Pogacar, who was given a 10-second penalty heading into the final stage for pushing another rider, took overall victory with a time of 24h 00' 28" after neutralising Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers amid the crosswinds.

As the final 40km approached, Yates - in his first race for his new team - was brought down in a crash in the peloton.

The defending champion landed face-first on the road alongside a number of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates, but did get back on his bike and raced on.

