UAE Tour cycling video - 'Brilliant' Sam Bennett storms to Stage 4 win in dramatic sprint finish

UAE Tour cycling video - The 'brilliant' Sam Bennett storms to a fine win on Stage 4 in a dramatic sprint finish. The sprinter delivered in superb fashion to take the victory. The Irishman (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) held off up-and-coming Dutch rider David Dekker for victory in stage four of the UAE Tour, his 50th career win, in a bunch sprint.

00:02:24, 9 views, an hour ago