Cycling

UAE Tour 2021 highlights - Wind causes chaos as Mathieu van der Poel triumphs on Stage 1

The Dutch Alpecin-Fenix rider overcame a wind-affected opening day to take victory over David Dekker and Michael Morkov in the opening stage, three weeks after he won the cyclo-cross World Championships. Britain’s Adam Yates had a solid first day to put himself in early general classification contention, with many early favourites struggling with the conditions - including Chris Froome.

00:04:55, 166 views, 4 hours ago