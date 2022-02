Cycling

'Pogacar is atcha!' - TDF champ romps to victory on Stage 4 at UAE Tour

After a pedestrian start, Stage 4 at the UAE Tour burst into life in the final 10 kilometres. With Tadej Pogacar looking comfortable and surrounded by team-mates until the final kilometres, the outcome always seemed inevitable – and so it proved as the imperious Slovenian saw off rivals including Adam Yates in the sprint finale. Pogacar also moved into the leader’s jersey.

00:00:58, 2 hours ago