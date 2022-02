Cycling

UAE Tour 2022 highlights: Stefan Bissegger upsets Filippo Ganna to record time trial victory on stage 3

UAE Tour 2022 highlights: Stefan Bissegger upsets Filippo Ganna to record a surprise time trial victory on Stage 3. Thomas Dumoulin completed the podium, while Jasper Philipsen's remarkable top ten finish helped keep the Belgian in the top three in the overall standings.

00:05:31, 17 minutes ago