Cycling

UAE Tour 2022 - 'Strikes gold' - Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 5

Jasper Philipsen was the fastest at the finish once again, as he took his second stage of the UAE Tour and tightened his grip on the green jersey. Tadej Pogacer kept hold of the leader's red jersey, but it was a frantic day for the Slovenian as he had to chase hard after suffering a puncture late in the day.

00:02:37, 42 minutes ago