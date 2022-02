Cycling

UAE Tour Stage 5 Highlights - Jasper Philipsen takes stage as Tadej Pogacar remains in overall lead

Watch the highlights from Stage 5 of the 2022 UAE Tour as Jasper Philipsen won another stage and Tadej Pogacar remained in the overall lead.

00:06:18, an hour ago