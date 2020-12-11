The UCI confirmed on Thursday that it would introduce a host of new safety protocols in an attempt to improve safety for the 2021 season.

Fourteen new regulations have been introduced by the body, including a database to log accidents and other incidents, safety managers for events, different rules for drivers and TV staff, and changes to barriers at the end of stages.

“The measures announced today enable us to take an important step forward in the reinforcement of safety at road races, which has been one of the major priorities of the UCI for several years," explained UCI President David Lappartient.

"All professional road cycling families have shared their concerns and proposed solutions, and it is on this basis that the announced measures were drawn up before being approved by the different competent bodies, including the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), which brings together representatives of teams, organisers and riders.

“Cycling now has a solid plan of action, which we will continue to improve in consultation with all concerned.”

The changes have been made after a number of serious crashes and accidents at events across Europe in the last season.

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider Fabio Jakobsen was put into an induced coma after a huge crash at the Tour de Pologne when caught by Dylan Groenewegen. Remco Evenepoel, also of Deceuninck-Quickstep. broke his pelvis after colliding with a wall at Il Lombardia, and Max Schachman was struck by a car in the same race, fracturing his collarbone.

