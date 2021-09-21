Cycling

UCI Road World Championship 2021 - ‘Powering to the line’ – Gustav Wang seals junior ITT title with stunning ride

Austrian Gustav Wang produced a stunning performance to stop the clock at 25:37.42 following a 22.3km ride through the cycling heartland of Flanders that began on the beachside in Knokke-Heist and finished in 'T Zand in Bruges.

00:01:23, 31 minutes ago