‘Unpredictable, exciting & instinctive!’ – Julian Alaphilippe’s best 2021 moments

Julian Alaphilippe had another stellar year in 2021. Here are some of his best moments form 2021 including a brilliant burst at the Tour, a battle to the line at La Fleche Wallonne and a crowning moment at the world championships. Watch all of the action live in 2022 on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:05:30, 9 minutes ago