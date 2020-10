Cycling

‘Van Aert is big favourite for Flanders… if he can avoid shadow boxing with Van der Poel’ - Plugge

Jumbo-Visma director Richard Plugge hopes that there won’t be a repeat of Gent-Wevelgem for Wout van Aert in the rider’s rivalry with Mathieu van der Poel, when the two were so focussed on each other that neither ended up competing for the race victory. Plugge says that Van Aert is his favourite to win the Tour of Flanders.

