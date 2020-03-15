Cycling events worldwide have been suspended due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, creating uncertainty within the cycling community as postponements hit the calendar.

Van der Poel had planned to race the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race in April, and would have been among the favourites for all of them, but these events are unlikely to go ahead as cancellations continue to sweep across the sport's spring calendar.

"Nobody can say when the next race will be," Van der Poel told Het Nieuwsblad. "That makes it difficult.

" What are we training for? Even the Olympics isn't a sure thing anymore. "

"As a rider there's nothing you can do about it," Van der Poel continued. "So, I try not to get too worked up about it. Those first cancellations in Italy I didn't even think it was a disaster. I had been ill anyway and needed time.

" The hardest part is – what are we going to train for the next few weeks? To what point are you going to peak? Nobody knows at the moment when we can even start again. "

Van der Poel says he will continue training in March after flu ruled him out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.