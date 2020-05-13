Van der Poel to continue as triple threat until 2024 Olympics

Mathieu van der Poel says he wants to continue riding in all three cycling disciplines - at least until the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider is the current cyclo-cross world champion, and was hoping to compete in the mountain bike competition at this summer's Olympic Games.

"I want to continue to combine the three disciplines," Van der Poel told reporters. "As it looks now, I'll stay on the mountain bike until Paris [2024].

"That also gives me an extra three years to try to become world champion in that discipline. I really love mountain biking."

On the road he is yet to make his Grand Tour debut - but hopes that will happen soon.

"Normally, the focus would have moved very quickly to the Grand Tours, to try to ride a Grand Tour for two to three years," Van der Poel said.

"Then I can switch back to mountain biking and ride some more World Cups in between which can be combined with a Grand Tour. That way I can stay at the top of the ranking.

"The uniqueness of what I do, combining mountain biking, road cycling and cyclo-cross – I want to try to keep that up for as long as possible."

