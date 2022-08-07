Marianne Vos was sensationally disqualified from the Vargarda WestSweden Road Race after finishing in first place, with victory awarded to Audrey Cordon-Ragot.

The experienced Jumbo-Visma rider was deemed to have used the ‘puppy paws’ aerodynamic position - outlawed by the International Cycling Union (UCI) earlier this year - as she attacked for victory with 13 kilometres remaining of the one-day event.

With the cyclists congregating for the podium ceremony, UCI officials decided that Trek-Segafredo’s Cordon-Ragot would be given the nod after coming second.

Cordon-Ragot was part of the group making the running in the later stages of the race alongside Vos, Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) and Valerie Demey (Liv Racing Xstra).

With one lap remaining, the four riders had a 15-second lead and continued to pull away from the peloton, who admitted defeat a little over a mile from the finish.

Vos stayed close to Georgi and was joined by Cordon-Ragot for the final effort, but Vos was able to pull away and seemingly take the win.

However more than 30 minutes later, Vos was informed of the UCI decision that she had rested her forearms on the handlebars of her bike for roughly three seconds, which resulted in her disqualification.

