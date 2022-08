Cycling

Trek-Segafredo win Postnord Vargarda WestSweden team time trial

The Trek-Segafredo team comprising TT World champion Ellen van Dijk, French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot, European U23 champion Shirin van Anrooij, Lauretta Hanson, Chloe Hosking, and Amalie Dideriksen were victors in the prestigious Postnord Vargarda WestSweden team time trial

00:02:39, 27 minutes ago