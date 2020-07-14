Varnish loses employment tribunal appeal against British Cycling

Former Olympian Jess Varnish has lost an employment tribunal appeal against British Cycling.

In a years-long legal battle, Varnish asserted that she should be considered an employee of the governing body, or the funding agency UK Sport, but lost her initial case in January 2019.

She won the right to an appeal in December last year, which was heard in a two-day remote hearing in May, but Mr Justice Choudhury ruled that the initial tribunal's decision was correct.

The written judgement from Mr Justice Choudhury stated: "The tribunal was entitled to conclude, based on an evaluative judgement taking account of all relevant factors, that the claimant was not an employee or a worker.

"The tribunal had not erred in its approach to the assessment of employee status and nor had it reached conclusions that no reasonable tribunal, properly directed, could have reached."

If the tribunal had ruled in Varnish's favour, the 29-year-old former world silver medallist could then have sued British Cycling and UK Sport for wrongful dismissal and sexual discrimination after being dropped from the team in the lead-up to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

British Cycling have stated that decision was made for performance-related reasons after Varnish and partner Katy Marchant failed to qualify for the team sprint at Rio, while Varnish claims that she was told to "go and have a baby" by then-British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton following the decision.

Initially suspended from his role pending investigation, Sutton resigned from British Cycling soon after but has always protested his innocence.

The employment tribunal agreed with British Cycling's case that the relationship it had with athletes was similar to students receiving grants from universities, rather than employees, and the appeal ruling upheld this decision.

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: "We believe that British Cycling's relationship with riders who represent this country is not one of employer-employee but that of an organisation supporting dedicated athletes to fulfil their potential.

"This view was supported in law by the first tribunal, a verdict confirmed by today's dismissal of Jess's appeal.

"We had tried to reach a resolution with Jess much sooner, so we regret she was advised to pursue the route of an employment tribunal when other avenues were open to her.

"Because of our responsibility to represent the best interests of every rider who hopes to compete at an Olympics or Paralympics, that decision meant we had no option but to oppose her case."

