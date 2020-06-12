Victor Campenaerts of Belgium Bronze Medal / Celebration / during the Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 52,5km race from Rattenberg to Innsbruck 582m at the 91st UCI Road World Championships 2018 / ITT / RWC / on September 26, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Victor Campenaerts has gone to extraordinary lengths to maintain his fitness during lockdown, with the time trial star sleeping in an altitude tent in order to "feel like a rider who took EPO".

Although the UCI has suspended all competition until at least August 1 due to the coronavirus, the NTT Pro Cycling rider says he is already race fit.

That is in part because the current Hour Record holder has been preparing for the World Championships and Giro d'Italia by setting his altitude tent to 4,700m - almost the highest level possible.

Sleeping at altitude can offer a significant aid to performance as it helps the body use oxygen more efficiently.

Campenaerts told Sporza: "After those weeks in an altitude tent you are super strong. Because you have produced so many red blood cells, you should be able to feel like a rider who took EPO."

Professional cyclists usually take part in altitude camps in order to prepare the body for races that take place in the mountains, or to improve oxygen efficiency for events like time trials.

Such camps were made impossible by the spread of the coronavirus, leading Campenaerts to spend three weeks sleeping in his altitude tent.

He added: “Medically, [4,700m] is the height at which you are just not starting to die. If you went higher, your body would start to break down because it is too heavy.”

