'Virtual racing has been a life saver' - Piccoli after claiming ISN's second win on Tour for All

James Piccoli

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
22 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

ISN rider James Piccoli praises the Zwift Tour for All format after securing the team's second win on Tour for All.

The Canadian took victory in Stage 3 of the Tour for All after ruthlessly making his move in the final kilometre to finish ahead of Pello Bilbao, who led for almost the entirety of the final third of the race.

Watch the Zwift Tour for All live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Piccoli finished 2.74 seconds ahead of GFC duo Rudy Molard and Valentin Madouas to complete a brilliant victory.

Piccoli said he particularly enjoys the interaction with fans while the cycling calendar has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I’m not that famous of a bike rider to be honest! But I’ve had a lot of fun riding on Zwift.

"Cycling fans have been looking for something to watch and virtual racing has been a little bit of a life saver.

"Also, my friends and family have been excited to watch the races on Zwift."

Piccoli went into further detail about his calculated race strategy that saw him emerge victorious.

He added: "I saved my featherweight power-up for the last couple of hundred metres.

"We knew it was going to be steep for the line and I figured I could hang on for the downhill recovery for a little bit and use that long sprint to have a good chance and that’s what I did.

"At Israel Start-Up Nation, we are super lucky.

"The team has been so supportive through all of this; everyone’s sticking together and we’re holding our heads up high and I love to ride my bike anyway so I’m living the dream right now where I get to ride my bike all day.

I’m lucky to live somewhere where I can ride outside. I’ve been training well and having fun and am really excited to race and get back.
