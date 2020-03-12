The postponement comes at the order of the Catalan government, and means that the 100th edition of the race will now take place either later in the year or be put back to 2021.

The race joins a host of other cycling events to have been cancelled or postponed as European authorities attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

A statement from the organisers said: "The Volta a Catalunya will now request new dates to the UCI to be able to celebrate the 100th edition of the race this 2020, and in case of impossibility, to do it in 2021.

"The race has been held continuously since 1939, a few months after the end of the Spanish Civil War.

" "We have tried until the end to be able to celebrate such a special edition of the Volta as planned, but right now the prevention and health measures of the riders, teams and the attending public are ahead of the competition. "

"The Volta will return stronger to celebrate the 100th edition in the best condition. I want to thanks the understanding of all the parts involved: institutions, cities, fans, sponsors, teams, cyclists, volunteers... this history of the Volta continues and we will experience the 100th edition on other dates and with the full involvement of the public. We organise this great show for the people to enjoy the race."