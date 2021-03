Cycling

'A harder day than I wanted it to be' - Adam Yates speaks out after Volta a Catalunya stage five

Adam Yates has admitted that stage five of the Volta a Catalunya was harder than he wanted it to be, but insists that he remains on track in the event. Yates remains top of the GC with two stages left to run at the weekend. Yates finished two minutes off stage winner Lennard Kamna but maintained his lead.

00:00:52, 2 hours ago