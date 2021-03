Cycling

Cycling news - Highlights: Volta a Catalunya Stage 6 - Peter Sagan takes win as Adam Yates holds GC

Did you miss anything from Stage 6 of the Vola a Catalunya 2021? Catch up with all the highlights from the stage right now. Former world champion Peter Sagan took the win with an impressive sprint to victory that is a welcome return to form for the Slovakian. Great Britain's Adam Yates holds on to the general classification lead ahead of Sunday's final stage.

00:04:31, an hour ago