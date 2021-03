Cycling

Highlights: Andreas Kron takes Stage 1 from breakaway as Chris Froome struggles

The four-man breakaway of Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remy Rochas (Cofidis) maintained their advantage over the peloton and battled for the line in the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya. Kron took it, pipping Sanchez in a sprint finish. Watch the Volta a Catalunya live and ad-free on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:37, an hour ago