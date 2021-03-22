Andreas Kron clinched the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya after beating Luis Leon Sanchez in a four-man sprint finish as Chris Froome struggled for Israel Start-Up Nation on Monday.
For Kron (Lotto Soudal) it was a first WorldTour victory in his first stage race, and he now leads the general classification ahead of Sanchez (Astana), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Remy Rochas (Cofidis) after day one.
“It’s fantastic. It’s my first WorldTour stage race and my first WorldTour win,” he said afterwards.
“It’s crazy. I cannot say anything, we rode fantastic as a team. It was a tough day. The mountain jersey for [team-mate Sylvain] Moniquet, and I won the sprint. It’s special.”
General Classification - After Stage 1
- 1. Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:20:05
- 2. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech +0:00:04
- 3. Remy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis +0:00:06
- 4. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe +0:00:10
- 5. Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange +0:00:26
- 6. Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victoriou
- 7. Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
- 8. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Tea
- 9. Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
- 10. Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
