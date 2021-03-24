British cyclist Adam Yates produced a superb final climb on Stage 3 to take victory in style and go top of the general classification at the Volta a Catalunya.

With around 5km to go, Yates, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) broke away, but it was Yates and Kuss who put the afterburners on with just over 2km to go.

Yates then quickly saw off the American, attacking up the final climb and leaving the Jumbo-Visma rider trailing.

Despite a late charge by Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange), the Brit crossed the line unchallenged.

"We had to bring the gap down before the bottom of the climb, it’s a long climb, it’s a really hard climb so we knew even if they had a couple of minutes at the bottom we could bring them back," said Yates.

Everything was perfect, we had cards to play and we played them well. First victory for my new team and I’m just really happy.

"Two years ago I also did really well here, I just felt good."

