Esteban Chaves climbed away from the rest of the chasing pack to take a convincing victory in Stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya, while Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his 45-second lead in the general classification.
The Colombian Team BikeExchange rider finished ahead of Canada's Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) after putting in a mammoth effort on a punishing uphill finish, with little respite.
Yates finished fourth, leaving his overall advantage untouched at 45 seconds and leading an Ineos Grenadiers 1-2-3 ahead of Richie Porte and Thomas.
Volta a Catalunya
Adam Yates wins Stage 3 to take Volta a Catalunya lead
His twin brother Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) is 10th in GC, 1:32 adrift.
Friday’s Stage 5 sees the peloton tackle 201.5km (125 miles) and runs from La Pobla De Segur to Manresa, featuring a few climbs and a largely downhill finish.
Stage 4 results
- 1. Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 4:29:47
- 2. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation +7
- 3. Geraint Thomas (GB) Ineos Grenadiers
- 4. Adam Yates (GB) Ineos Grenadiers
- 5. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
- 6. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
- 7. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
- 8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
- 9. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
- 10. Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
General classification
- 1. Adam Yates (GB) Ineos Grenadiers 14:14:15
- 2. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers +45
- 3. Geraint Thomas (GB) Ineos Grenadiers +49
- 4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team +1:03
- 5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
- 6. Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange +1:04
- 7. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +1:07
- 8. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +1:20
- 9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma +1:29
- 10. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +1:32
Volta a Catalunya
Dennis wins Stage 2 time trial as Almeida takes overall Volta lead
Volta a Catalunya
Froome 'not personally fighting for victory' at Volta a Catalunya