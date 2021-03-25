Esteban Chaves climbed away from the rest of the chasing pack to take a convincing victory in Stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya, while Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his 45-second lead in the general classification.

The Colombian Team BikeExchange rider finished ahead of Canada's Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) and former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) after putting in a mammoth effort on a punishing uphill finish, with little respite.

Yates finished fourth, leaving his overall advantage untouched at 45 seconds and leading an Ineos Grenadiers 1-2-3 ahead of Richie Porte and Thomas.

His twin brother Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) is 10th in GC, 1:32 adrift.

Friday’s Stage 5 sees the peloton tackle 201.5km (125 miles) and runs from La Pobla De Segur to Manresa, featuring a few climbs and a largely downhill finish.

Stage 4 results

1. Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 4:29:47

2. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation +7

3. Geraint Thomas (GB) Ineos Grenadiers

4. Adam Yates (GB) Ineos Grenadiers

5. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma

6. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

7. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

9. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

10. Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange

General classification

1. Adam Yates (GB) Ineos Grenadiers 14:14:15

2. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers +45

3. Geraint Thomas (GB) Ineos Grenadiers +49

4. Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team +1:03

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange +1:04

7. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +1:07

8. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +1:20

9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma +1:29

10. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +1:32

