Volta a Catalunya 2021 cycling news - 'I feel great!' - Winner Peter Sagan after his stage victory

Former world champion Peter Sagan says that he 'feels great' after winning the sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2021. Sagan also put in a good word for the rest of his Bora team-mates for the way they controlled the race from start to finish. Great Britain's Adam Yates remains in control of the general classification.

00:01:38, an hour ago