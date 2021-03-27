Peter Sagan seized his moment and powered to a stunning victory on Stage 6 of the 2021 Volta a Catalunya in Mataro.

Sagan was perfectly positioned to win the stage in behind a cluster of team-mates in the final kilometres, and he made the opportunity count with a clinical win on the penultimate stage of the race.

The 31-year-old was the clear favourite to prevail on the day, and so it proved as he demonstrated why he is the fastest man in the race with a quite brilliant sprint finish.

"I feel great here," Sagan said after the stage, while laughing about not looking forward to Sunday's finale. "We planned to control the race from the start.

"I have to say thanks to all my team-mates at Bora-Hansgrohe and everyone. They controlled the race from the start until the end, and it was a fast and great race today.

It was pretty hard here from the start, without a long break to come here, and I'm a little bit tired now! But I'm still happy for this victory and it's a good start to the season.

"The past two months before this victory were tough, but now it all looks nice."

Overall leader Adam Yates finished safely and Ineos Grenadiers remain in complete control of the General Classification, with team-mates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas in second and third.

'I feel great!' - Sagan after his stage win

Yates holds a 45-second lead over Porte with Thomas a further four seconds back in the overall standings as Ineos prepare to close out the win on Sunday.

The race concludes on Sunday: after the 194-km ride from Tarragona to Mataro on Saturday, follows a 133-km jaunt around Barcelona.

