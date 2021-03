Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 cycling video - Adam Yates: There will be attacks, but Ineos are strong

Ineos Grenadiers hold all three of the podium places going into the seventh and final stage of the Volta a Catalunya. Richie Porte holds second and Geraint Thomas is in third, however Adam Yates has warned his team that there could be plenty of challenges to come on a difficult final stage with six ascents to combat.

00:00:52, 2 hours ago