Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 cycling: 'What a fantastic ride!' - Brilliant Peter Sagan takes sixth stage

Watch the closing moments of Stage 6 of Volta a Cataluyna 2021 as former world champion Peter Sagan powered to a hugely impressive victory. Sagan had been struggling for form of late but showed no signs of rust with a classic victory. Great Britain's Adam Yates kept hold of the overall lead ahead of the final stage on Sunday.

00:03:09, an hour ago