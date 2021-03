Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 - Highlights: Rohan Dennis tops time trial as Ineos Grenadiers swamp top 10

Rohan Dennis produced an excellent performance to win the individual time trial on Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya, while Joao Almeida took overall lead of the race. With Dennis winning the stage in 22:27, Ineos Grenadiers had four riders inside the top 10, with Richie Porte in sixth, Adam Yates in seventh and Geraint Thomas in 10th.

00:04:07, an hour ago