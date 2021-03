Cycling

Volta a Catalunya 2021 - 'Incredible' Ineos 'made a statement' with Adam Yates win - Bradley Wiggins

Reaction to the 2021 Volta a Catalunya, in which Ineos and Britain's Adam Yates dominated in very impressive fashion, from the fourth episode of season four of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast. Wiggins was left convinced by the performances from Yates and his Ineos team-mates that both he and the team are on an exciting path.

00:05:36, 2 hours ago